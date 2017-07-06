Early morning house fire displaces one in Northwest Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 77°
A man and his dog are completely displaced following an early morning fire.
It all happened just after 3:00 a.m. at the Black Oaks Mobile Home Park in Northwest Bakersfield.
Fire crews say the man was able to get out once neighbors alerted him of the fire.
The man did suffer minor burns, but reportedly refused treatment.
His mobile home is now completely destroyed. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
A new band in town is looking to make a mark with their musical style.
The Kern County Rangers are a small force working to try to keep Kern County parks, campgrounds and lakes safe for the public.
An estimated 20,000 people gathered at the Park at Riverwalk in Bakersfield to celebrate the 4th of July Tuesday evening.