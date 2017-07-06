Early morning house fire displaces one in Northwest Bakersfield

3:56 AM, Jul 6, 2017

A man and his dog are completely displaced following an early morning fire.

It all happened just after 3:00 a.m. at the Black Oaks Mobile Home Park in Northwest Bakersfield.

Fire crews say the man was able to get out once neighbors alerted him of the fire.

The man did suffer minor burns, but reportedly refused treatment.

His mobile home is now completely destroyed. The cause of that fire is under investigation. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News