East Bakersfield apartment fire leaves one family displaced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A family is displaced after an apartment fire in East Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Monterey St. around 9:45 a.m. for reports of an apartment fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found smoke and fire coming from one of the apartments.

Fire fighters were able to put of the blaze quickly.

According to officials no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.