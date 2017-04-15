Easter Color Fun Run happening Saturday in east Bakersfield

Partly Cloudy
Take your family and friends to the first ever Easter Color Fun Run!
The run sends participants navigating through a color course while being dusted and splattered in vibrant colors.
Participation in the event is free and children 12 and under will receive a medal after they cross the finish line and a swag bag full of goodies.
In addition, there is free food, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, balloon animals and more.
You can pre-register for the event online.
Registration at the event on Saturday begins at 10:30a.m.
The first 100 kids to register will receive a free t-shirt.
Additional shirts will be available for purchase for $5.
The run starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m.
It will be held at Canyon Hills located at 7001 Auburn St.
For more information contact Canyon Hills at (661) 871-1150.
