Easter Color Fun Run happening Saturday in east Bakersfield

4:44 AM, Apr 15, 2017
8:22 AM, Apr 15, 2017
BAKERSIFLED, Calif. -

Take your family and friends to the first ever Easter Color Fun Run!

The run sends participants navigating through a color course while being dusted and splattered in vibrant colors. 

Participation in the event is free and children 12 and under will receive a medal after they cross the finish line and a swag bag full of goodies. 

In addition, there is free food, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, balloon animals and more. 

You can pre-register for the event online.

Registration at the event on Saturday begins at 10:30a.m. 

The first 100 kids to register will receive a free t-shirt. 

Additional shirts will be available for purchase for $5.

The run starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m. 

It will be held at Canyon Hills located at 7001 Auburn St.

For more information contact Canyon Hills at (661) 871-1150.

