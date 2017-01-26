Edwards Air Force Base pilot dies in aircraft crash in Texas

Light fog
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (July 6, 2015) Photos of newly inducted students to U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, Class 15B. Group photos of Class 15B with spouses. (U.S. Air Force photos by Christopher Okula/Released)
An Edwards Air Force Base B-1 test pilot died in a crash near San Antonio, Texas Wednesday afternoon. No one else was onboard.
Major Lee Berra, 32, was flying a single-engine Cirrus SR22 from San Antonio International Airport to Stinson Municipal Airport. He was flying to his training location for a 14-week course.
He was assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron but was temporarily assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing in San Antonio.
During his ten year career, Berra flew 2,599 military flight hours in 30 different aircraft.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Bakersfield Fire crews are battling a blaze in Central Bakersfield on Friday morning.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.
UPDATE: 8:16am: Piute Mountain School in the Caliente Union School District will be closed today due to flooding.
A sanctuary city is a city that has certain policies in place to shelter undocumented immigrants.