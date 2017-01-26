Edwards Air Force Base pilot dies in aircraft crash in Texas

An Edwards Air Force Base B-1 test pilot died in a crash near San Antonio, Texas Wednesday afternoon. No one else was onboard.

Major Lee Berra, 32, was flying a single-engine Cirrus SR22 from San Antonio International Airport to Stinson Municipal Airport. He was flying to his training location for a 14-week course.

He was assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron but was temporarily assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing in San Antonio.

During his ten year career, Berra flew 2,599 military flight hours in 30 different aircraft.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.