El Tejon Unified on two-hour delay due to weather conditions

4:45 AM, Jan 25, 2017
The El Tejon Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to weather Wednesday.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the district is on a delay due to snow and/or ice. 

