Elton John's concert in Bakersfield cancelled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 24, 2017 3:25 p.m.): Elton John's concert at Rabobank Arena has been cancelled.

Elton John's performance at Rabobank Arena has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 6.

The singer had to reschedule his March concert date for medical reasons. The April concert date was changed due to a scheduling conflict.

