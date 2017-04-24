Elton John's concert in Bakersfield cancelled

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 24, 2017 3:25 p.m.): Elton John's concert at Rabobank Arena has been cancelled.
============================
Elton John's performance at Rabobank Arena has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 6.
The singer had to reschedule his March concert date for medical reasons. The April concert date was changed due to a scheduling conflict.
RELATED: Elton John concert in Bakersfield rescheduled
On Sunday, April 23rd at 12:30 am, Kern County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Rudy Portillo…
A possible man with a gun at a Shell station in Southwest Bakersfield was reported Monday afternoon.
The May Day Resistance Committee has organized a march and rally in downtown Bakersfield for May 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WalletHub released a new report Monday in honor of Every Kid Healthy Week.