Email phishing scam involving Girl Scout cookie sales reported in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - According to the Tehachapi Police Department, they have received reports of a possible email scam involving the sale of Girl Scout cookies.
A person received an email from someone identifying themselves as a family member requesting that money be sent to them to purchase Girl Scout cookies. Tehachapi police officers determined this incident was a phishing scam, sent out in hopes that others would send them money.
If you receive a similar email, the Tehachapi Police Department asks that no personal information be provided and that they notify the Tehachapi Police Communications Center.
Also inform the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) by filing a complaint online.
