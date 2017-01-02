Emergency vehicles blocked by "snow bunnies" trying to get through Frazier Mountain

This past weekend, several inches of snow fell in Kern County's mountain communities attracting visitors to see and play in the fresh powder. But, this video shows why it is so important to not trespass on private property and to not park illegally on the side of the road.

Emergency vehicles were seen being blocked by visitors parking illegally on the side of the road playing in the snow that fell this holiday weekend at Frazier Mountain. You can hear the emergency crews warning on the speakers to move their illegally parked car and warning of a $400 fine if the car is not moved.

Even though the snow is fun to see and to play in, it is important to be respectful to the mountain communities and to recognize private property so you don't trespass on these properties. It is also important to not park illegally on the roads in respect to other drivers trying to get through.

A list of public recreational areas is posted on our website if you still want to play in the snow!

