Events around Bakersfield commemorate "Purple Ribbon Month"

Local organizations commemorate "Purple Ribbon Month" with demonstrations to raise awareness about "Kaitlyn's Law" throughout Bakersfield this week.

July was named "Purple Ribbon Month" in memory of six-month-old Kaitlyn Marie Russell, who died in August 15, 2000, after being left behind inside a hot van by her caregiver and all the children who have lost their lives to preventable injuries in or around a vehicle.

Passed in 2001, "Kaitlyn's Law" makes it a citable offense for parents, caretakers or guardians to leave children under the age of six unattended inside of a vehicle without the supervision of someone 12 years or older. At least 19 children have died nationwide due to hyperthermia this year alone.

The event held on Tuesday and the demonstration that will be held on Thursday were put together to educate the public about the dangers of leaving children unattended in or around motor vehicles.

The safety demonstration will be held on Thursday at St. John's Children's Center.