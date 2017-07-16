Exotic Bird & Animal Expo at the Kern County Fairgrounds

Fair
HI: 102°
LO: 79°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Looking for a new pet? How about a snake, tropical bird, or even a rabbit?
All f othose are on display and available for purchase at the Exotic Bird & Animal Expo.
The event features nearly 40 vendors and is happening today at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children. Seniors will receive a 20% discount.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office recovered a adult man's body from Isabella Lake Sunday morning.
The Kern County Search and Rescue team is looking for an 18-year-old Lompoc man who was last seen going underwater in Isabella Lake.
Officials recovered a man from the lake at Hart Park Sunday morning.
Looking for a new pet? How about a snake, tropical bird, or even a rabbit?