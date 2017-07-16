Exotic Bird & Animal Expo at the Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Looking for a new pet? How about a snake, tropical bird, or even a rabbit?

All f othose are on display and available for purchase at the Exotic Bird & Animal Expo.

The event features nearly 40 vendors and is happening today at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children. Seniors will receive a 20% discount.