Exotic Bird & Animal Expo at the Kern County Fairgrounds

Feven Kay
12:34 PM, Jul 16, 2017
kern county fairgrounds | snakes | pythons | bearded dragon | exotic bird & animal expo
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Looking for a new pet? How about a snake, tropical bird, or even a rabbit? 

All f othose are on display and available for purchase at the Exotic Bird & Animal Expo.

The event features nearly 40 vendors and is happening today at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children. Seniors will receive a 20% discount. 

 

