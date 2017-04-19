Ahead of an annual Facebook keynote Tuesday, the CEO of the company offered his condolences to the family of the man who was shot and killed by Steve Stephens, before the video was posted to the social media site on Easter Sunday.

"We have a lot more to do," Mark Zuckerberg said. "We're reminded of this this week by the tragedy in Cleveland. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr. and we have a lot of work...and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening."

BREAKING: Facebook CEO, commenting on video of murder posted to site, says will do "all we can to prevent tragedies" https://t.co/P94hhBIKAZ pic.twitter.com/7bUdkJA2Zb — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 18, 2017

Facebook announced on Monday that the company would be reviewing its policies after the incident.

In a blog post, Vice President of Global Operations Justin Osofsky wrote: "we know we need to do better."

The post read, in part: