Faith In The Valley Kern announces support of DOJ's investigation of BPD, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Faith-based community organization Faith In The Valley Kern announced their support of the California Department of Justice’s decision to investigate local law enforcement in Kern County.

The organization released the following statement:

“For years our community has been clamoring about the fractured relationship that exists between the police and the community.

It is clear that the effect that of police brutality deadly force for and officer have left our communities devastated, with no recourse for justice.

We believe that the Attorney General decision is a step in the right direction towards building trust in our local law enforcement.

We can no longer afford to have anymore of our loved ones be lost at the hands of our police.

Not one more inmate should lose their life because of excessive force by law enforcement.

Our immigrant brothers and sisters in our community should not be afraid that the local law enforcement will act as Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers.

We are asking for the community to come forward with their stories and testimonies in regards to misconduct by the police, you can email Police-Practices@doj.ca.gov or call Faith In The Valley Kern at 661.631.9200.”