False Bomb threat reported in Lost Hills, man arrested

Fair
HI: 101°
LO: 73°
LOST HILLS, Calif. - A man has been arrested on July 18th after falsely reporting a bomb threat in Lost Hills.
North Area County Deputies were dispatched to the Chevron on Highway 46, near I-5.
Timothy Weber, 56, reported that there was a suspicious package under his vehicle and believed it was a bomb.
When they arrived, deputies evacuated the Chevron and searched the vehicle, then realizing there was no bomb.
Weber was arrested for both Reporting a False Explosive Device and being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
The man found dead in a motel room on July 8th has not been positively identified yet.
New court documents say John Giumarra III had a blood alcohol level of 0.18, twice the legal limit in California.
A man has been arrested on July 18th after falsely reporting a bomb threat in Lost Hills.
The Detwiler Fire continues to grow, now 19,600 acres and 5% contained.