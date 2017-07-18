False Bomb threat reported in Lost Hills, man arrested

2:26 PM, Jul 18, 2017
LOST HILLS, Calif. - A man has been arrested on July 18th after falsely reporting a bomb threat in Lost Hills. 

North Area County Deputies were dispatched to the Chevron on Highway 46, near I-5. 

Timothy Weber, 56, reported that there was a suspicious package under his vehicle and believed it was a bomb.

When they arrived, deputies evacuated the Chevron and searched the vehicle, then realizing there was no bomb. 

Weber was arrested for both Reporting a False Explosive Device and being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility. 

