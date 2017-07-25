Family holds vigil for man killed at Payless Liquor Store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The family of Tarek Ali, 25, who was shot and killed July 19th will be holding a vigil today July 25th.

The vigil will take place at the Mosque on Kentucky St. around 1 p.m.

Ali was shot and killed at the Payless Liquor Store, located near Cottonwood Road and Casino Street.

Police have arrested Lonny Haynes, 55, in connection to the crime.