Family holds vigil for man killed at Payless Liquor Store

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 75°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The family of Tarek Ali, 25, who was shot and killed July 19th will be holding a vigil today July 25th.
The vigil will take place at the Mosque on Kentucky St. around 1 p.m.
Ali was shot and killed at the Payless Liquor Store, located near Cottonwood Road and Casino Street.
Police have arrested Lonny Haynes, 55, in connection to the crime.
The Kern County Auto Theft Task-Force ( Kern CATT ), which is a joint venture between Bakersfield Police Department and the California…
The Bakersfield Fire Department has been awarded the Compassionate Fire Department Award by PETA.
The family of Tarek Ali, 25 , who was shot and killed July 19th will be holding a vigil today July 25th.