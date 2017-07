BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night outside a southwest Bakersfield liquor store.

Police said Lonny Haynes, 55, allegedly approached Payless Liquor located near Cottonwood Road and Casino Street around 7 p.m. and started shooting.

A man returned gunfire from inside the store, injuring Haynes, police said.

Haynes hid behind a parked car, firing shots into the driver side.That's where 25-year-old Tarek Muslih Ali was sitting and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali's family has owned Payless Liquor for over 25 years.

The man who fired back at Haynes is Ali's younger brother. He is not facing any charges, police said. Haynes suffered major injuries in the shootout but is expected to survive. Police said he will be arrested on murder charges when he is released from the hospital.

Ali's brother, Saddam Muslih Ali, was shot and killed last July in Central Bakersfield.