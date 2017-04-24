Family of Wendale Davis gathered at his gravesite to honor his legacy and look forward to future

Sunday marked the 11th anniversary of the murder of Wendale Davis.

Family and friends gathered at Davis' grave site at Union Historic Cemetery to pray and honor Wendale, who they say wanted to be president of the United States.

Davis was 16-years-old when he was shot on April 23, 2006, while sitting in his car on Bradshaw Street. Police say a driver pulled up next to Davis' car and after a conversation, shot Davis.

The murder has remained unsolved and a reward of $50,000 has been instituted several times throughout the past decade to encourage anyone with information to come forward.