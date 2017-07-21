Family speaks out after drunk driver appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Franciso De La Cruz, 25, was killed by a drunk driver near Highway 119 and Stine Road, Sunday morning.

He was a loving father and husband that was taken too soon.

"We can't get Franky back and no matter how much time this man is going to serve he took something away from everybody," said Sheri Simonek, mother in law to Francisco.

Bakersfield Police say Carlos Garcia was the drunk driver behind the wheel that killed De La Cruz. Police 23ABC Garcia hit De La Cruz head on -- swerving in and out of lanes.

"I feel sick to my stomach honestly, it's really hard to actually see somebody that would actually get behind the wheel while they're drunk," said Mariah Wheeler, sister in law to Francisco.

Garcia appeared in court July 20th and is being held on one million 50 thousand dollar bail -- charged with second degree murder-- along with other charges following a previous DUI charge. Garcia will be back in court at the end of this month.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses. They've set up a GOFUNDME page and will be having a car wash this weekend at Westside Believers Fellowship in Taft, California from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M.

The De La Cruz family has one message for the community...

"Don't drink and drive... if you see this family or go on Facebook and see just their posts Franky was an awesome guy. He is loved by so many."

Francisco's GOFUNME can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-get-Francisco-rest