BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The valley has been it hard with storms over the last couple of weeks consistently and farmers are saying they feel blessed, however it is a double-edged sword.

Farmers are saying they love the fact rain has been falling. Although many say they don't want to sound picky, there is a problem when it comes to seeding and harvesting.

With all the consistent rain falling over the valley, many farmers have not been able to seed harvest many of the crops ready to come out.

This means they have had to patiently wait until it clears to continue.