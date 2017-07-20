Fastrip and Subway will be recruiting new employees at their job fair on Thursday

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fastrip and Subway are teaming up to hold a recruitment fair on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
The fair will be held on Gosford Road at Round Table Pizza behind the Fastrip gas station.
Fastrip is looking for cashiers, stockers and more while Subway is looking for sandwich artists.
The fair will end at 1 p.m.
Bakersfield Police was called to the Payless Liquor Store on Cottonwood Road at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a shooting.
At 7:24 P.M. Bakersfield Police Department received a call from a witness that there was a shooting on Cottonwood and Casino.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that Valley Convalescent Hospital, a proficient nursing facility in…