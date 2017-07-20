Fastrip and Subway will be recruiting new employees at their job fair on Thursday

Johana Restrepo
7:35 AM, Jul 20, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fastrip and Subway are teaming up to hold a recruitment fair on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The fair will be held on Gosford Road at Round Table Pizza behind the Fastrip gas station.

Fastrip is looking for cashiers, stockers and more while Subway is looking for sandwich artists.

The fair will end at 1 p.m.

