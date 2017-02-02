Filmmaker David Figueroa to receive Dolores Huerta Award for work with farm worker rights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Filmmaker David Damian Figueroa is scheduled to receive the Dolores Huerta Award for his work with farm worker rights.

Figueroa has spent the past 20 years spreading awareness and seeking justice through his films.

He is being honored by Farmworker Justice who said that his films and documentaries highlight those who are vulnerable and voiceless.

Figueroa, who worked in cotton fields as a child with his mother, told 23ABC that he uses TV and movies to bring awareness about issues facing Latinos and farmers, and that the lives of thousands have been changed due to the work of Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez.

Figueroa said he is grateful to be honored for his work and activism.

He will be presented with the award by Dolores Huerta herself on Thursday, February 23 in Downtown Los Angeles.