Fire at Bakersfield High School damages Harvey Auditorium, one arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2016, 5:30 p.m.): A 19-year-old suspected of starting the fire was arrested by BFD Arson Units. He will be charged with one count of an inhabited structure.
The Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School caught on fire Monday afternoon.
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the fire around 12:31 p.m.. Smoke was showing from the first floor of the three-story auditorium.
Students were evacuated.
The source of the smoke was from a paper towel dispenser that burned inside of a restroom. Responders put the fire out before it damaged the structure.
The damage is estimated at $200.
No civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
