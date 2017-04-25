Fire breaks on in East Bakersfield, cause remains under investigation

Partly Cloudy
Fire officials are investigating a structure fire in East Bakersfield Monday night.
The Kern County Fire Department says it all happened around 8:30 p.m. on Kentucky Street.
When crews arrived they found a garage on fire and were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the home.
Two neighbors tried to put the fire out with garden hoses. They were both taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
KCFD is working to determine the cause.
