Fire crew rescues man with hand stuck in industrial rollers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was rescued after his hand was caught in rollers at an industrial facility.

At 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, Kern County Fire Department crews were dispatched to an industrial facility with reports of a person with their hand caught in machinery.

The response included an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR 61) unit. This unit is equipped with specialized rescue tools and is staffed with personnel with advanced training in rescue techniques.

The first arriving crew reported that the patient's hand was stuck between two rollers and would require an extensive extrication.

Firefighters and ambulance personnel provided patient care while additional crews were assigned to disassemble the machinery and operate various rescue tools.

The patient was freed from the machine and immediately loaded into an awaiting ambulance and transported to a local trauma center.

