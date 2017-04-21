Fire crews battling blaze in Central Valley covering 3,500 acres

Fair
Cal Fire posted these pictures on Twitter of the Jayne Fire, burning south of Coalinga in Fresno County on Friday.
Cal Fire crews are working a wildfire in Fresno County, just south of Coalinga that's covering 3,500 acres.
The blaze, being called the Jayne Fire, broke out Thursday around 3:40 p.m.
Cal Fire says threats to any structures has been limited. The fire is currently 75 percent contained.
Changes are coming to the ever-changing, ongoing controversial High-Speed Rail project. This time, changes are coming at the top.
Three people were arrested Thursday evening after BPD found weapons inside vehicles during a traffic stop east of Bakersfield.
The first gymnast from Bakersfield is going NCAA in the fall.
