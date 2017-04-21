Fire crews battling blaze in Central Valley covering 3,500 acres

11:48 AM, Apr 21, 2017
Cal Fire posted these pictures on Twitter of the Jayne Fire, burning south of Coalinga in Fresno County on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cal Fire crews are working a wildfire in Fresno County, just south of Coalinga that's covering 3,500 acres.

The blaze, being called the Jayne Fire, broke out Thursday around 3:40 p.m.

Cal Fire says threats to any structures has been limited. The fire is currently 75 percent contained. 

