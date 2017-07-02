Fire crews battling grass and brush fires in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Fire Department is battling multiple fires in southwest Bakersfield.

The fires broke out just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Pacheco Rd. and Stine Rd.

Officials said the fire is burning brush and grass near the railroad tracks.

Fire crews said the fires spanned about 200 feet down the railroad tracks.

Officials said the fires are starting to fade out now.

The train that was passing through the area has been stopped.

