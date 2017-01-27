Fire crews on scene of blaze on Brundage

6:31 AM, Jan 27, 2017
Bakersfield Fire crews are battling a blaze in Central Bakersfield on Friday morning.

Initial reports indicate the fire broke out at a home at about 6 a.m. in the area of Brundage Lane and Oleander Avenue. 

It's not known if anyone was inside the home at the time or if anyone was injured. 

