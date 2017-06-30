Fire kills one in east Bakersfield home

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Firefighters said that one person died in a fire in East Bakersfield.
The fire broke out early Thursday afternoon off Wilshire Alley in East Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire to the home, but said that they found at least one dead person inside the home.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
UPDATE: 5 p.m.
