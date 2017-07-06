Fire on Highway 65 threatening structures, livestock

Fair
Kern County Fire crews are battling multiple grass fires along Highway 65.
KCFD officials tell 23ABC that there five grass fires along Highway 65, each about 5-10 acres.
KCFD sent out a tweet saying that the fires are now threatening structures and livestock.
KCFD PIO enroute to multiple grass fires along Hwy 65 near Famoso. Fires growing rapidly and threatening structures and livestock.
