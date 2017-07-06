Fire on Highway 65 threatening structures, livestock

1:22 PM, Jul 6, 2017
Kern County Fire crews are battling multiple grass fires along Highway 65. 

KCFD officials tell 23ABC that there five grass fires along Highway 65, each about 5-10 acres.

KCFD sent out a tweet saying that the fires are now threatening structures and livestock. 

