Fire reported at Sunbelt Transformer in NW Bakersfield

2:08 PM, Jul 27, 2017
Kern County Fire crews are working a fire at an industrial business in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to Kern County Fire officials, the fire broke out at Sunbelt Transformer just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Meany and Fruitvale avenues.

KCFD says employees at the facility have been evacuated. 

No word on what caused the fire. 

No injuries have been reported. 

