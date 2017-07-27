Fire reported at Sunbelt Transformer in NW Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 102°
LO: 76°
Kern County Fire crews are working a fire at an industrial business in Northwest Bakersfield.
According to Kern County Fire officials, the fire broke out at Sunbelt Transformer just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Meany and Fruitvale avenues.
KCFD says employees at the facility have been evacuated.
No word on what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
