Fire reported at Wonderful Citrus in Delano

5:40 PM, Apr 21, 2017
DELANO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the receiving area at Wonderful Citrus Friday afternoon.

The fire started from a small electrical fire in the refrigerated area of the receiving location.

There were no injuries, according to KCFD. About 200 people were evacuated.

 

