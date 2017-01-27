Home catches fire on Oregon St. in East Bakersfield

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fire reported at a home on Oregon Street in East Bakersfield early Friday afternoon.
No one was injured.
The blaze was reported at 724 Oregon Street just after 2 p.m. A single-story, single-family residence was on fire.
Firefighters provided "roof-side" ventilation while crews inside battled the fire. According to Bakersfield Fire, the fire started in a back bedroom where articles were burning.
Damages are estimated at $7,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
STRUCTURE FIRE - 724 Oregon St (FS 4, B 1) #BakersfieldFD
1/27/2017 @ 2:04 a.m. PST [BFD Reinforced Alarm] 4... https://t.co/42PhWSJXRM— Bakersfield Fire (@BKFcityfire) January 27, 2017
