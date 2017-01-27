Home catches fire on Oregon St. in East Bakersfield

Justin Burton
2:34 PM, Jan 27, 2017
3:51 PM, Jan 27, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fire reported at a home on Oregon Street in East Bakersfield early Friday afternoon.

No one was injured.

The blaze was reported at 724 Oregon Street just after 2 p.m. A single-story, single-family residence was on fire.

Firefighters provided "roof-side" ventilation while crews inside battled the fire. According to Bakersfield Fire, the fire started in a back bedroom where articles were burning.

Damages are estimated at $7,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News