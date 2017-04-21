First gymnast from Bakersfield goes NCAA

The first gymnast from Bakersfield is going NCAA in the fall.

Collin Maberry has been training at the American Kids Sports Center and competing since he was 8-years-old.

Throughout his gymnastics career he has won a state and regional title, as well as being named a member of the state all-star team.

He recently signed his letter of intent with Springfield College in Massachusetts. It is a division three school, and one of only 16 schools in the country with a men's gymnastics program.

Collin graduates from Centennial High School this summer. His family is already making travel plans to visit him.