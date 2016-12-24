Flash flood warning issued for Northeastern Kern County through Friday night

Chloe Nordquist
5:55 PM, Dec 23, 2016

The National Weather Service in Hanford, CA has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Kern County in Central California until 11 p.m. Friday.

Flash flooding is possible along Highway 155 in association with the Cedar Fire burn scar area.

Wofford Heights is another area that will experience flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inch are possible in the warned area until 11 p.m.

