Fog expected to move into Kern Co. overnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fog is already being reported across Kern County as of Thursday night.

Drivers reported having to slow down because visibility was down to just a few feet ahead.

Communities like Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and the Grapevine were all dealing with thick fog on Thursday night.

On the Grapevine, CHP was guiding traffic to make sure drivers were slowing down.

When there is thick fog remember to pay attention to the road, slow down and use your headlights but never your high beams.