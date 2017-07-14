Forest closure in effect due to Schaeffer fire

A portion of the Sequoia National Forest is now closed due to the Schaeffer Fire.

That closure will be in effect until the fire fully contained.

The closure includes all roads and trails in the area. As of Friday morning, 13 structures remained threatened. Right now the fire is 61 percent contained and there are still protection measures in place for nearby buildings.

The southwest portion of the fire from the Forks of the Kern to Bonita Meadows is now considered contained. The fire did remain active on its northern border in the Kern River area, northeast of the Forks of the Kern, and on the eastern flank in the area of Beach Meadows.

Firefighters continue to work along the Kern River and on the eastern perimeter to secure the fire line. Air water drops have kept areas of extreme heat cool throughout the day to hold the fire line as well.

There's currently 1,039 firefighters on scene battling the blaze.

Authorities advise that residents plan outdoor activities for times and places with low smoke levels, especially because people with respiratory conditions, young children and senior citizens may be susceptible to adverse effects.