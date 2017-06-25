Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall Falls Twice at Media Music Jam 2017
8:02 PM, Jun 24, 2017
3:03 PM, Jun 25, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall fell twice at the Bakersfield Media Music Jam at the Crystal Palace, but shook it off like a champ.
During the first song, of Johnny Cash's Jackson, being performed by KGET's Maddie Janssen and Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall, Hall took a tumble as he was finishing the song and pulled Janssen down with him.
During the second song of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, featuring 23ABC's team and talent from all over, Hall turned around and started to conduct the group.
He then bumped into the microphone losing his balance and taking a tumble down towards the end of the stage.
A 23ABC News photographer spoke with Hall after his tumbles and Hall said he was fine.
In a statement made late Saturday night by Mark Corum of Hall Ambulance:
As they say, the show must go on as Hall Ambulance Founder and President Harvey L. Hall showed rock star grit at tonight’s Media Music Jam at the Crystal Palace, benefiting the Kern County Cancer Fund.
Hall is doing well after taking two tumble’s during his performances of Johnny Cash’s, ”Jackson,” and again while leading the media personalities through Neil Diamond’s, “Sweet Caroline.” In both instances, he jumped back up and kept rocking without missing a beat!
As a precaution, Hall was evaluated on scene by a Hall Ambulance Paramedic, and says he is doing fine!
Hall says he was excited to be a part of this annual event and to share the stage with so many local media personalities, all for a good cause.