Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall Falls Twice at Media Music Jam 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall fell twice at the Bakersfield Media Music Jam at the Crystal Palace, but shook it off like a champ.

During the first song, of Johnny Cash's Jackson, being performed by KGET's Maddie Janssen and Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall, Hall took a tumble as he was finishing the song and pulled Janssen down with him.

During the second song of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, featuring 23ABC's team and talent from all over, Hall turned around and started to conduct the group.

He then bumped into the microphone losing his balance and taking a tumble down towards the end of the stage.

A 23ABC News photographer spoke with Hall after his tumbles and Hall said he was fine.

In a statement made late Saturday night by Mark Corum of Hall Ambulance: