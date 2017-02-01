Former California Assemblyman Trice Harvey dies at age 80

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former California Assemblyman Trice Harvey passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

Harvey got a concussion from a fall over the weekend and didn't recover.

He served in the California House of Representatives from 1986 to 1996.

Trice Harvey was a 26-gallon donor with Houchin Community Blood Bank.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement on his death: