Former California Assemblyman Trice Harvey dies at age 80

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former California Assemblyman Trice Harvey passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.
Harvey got a concussion from a fall over the weekend and didn't recover.
He served in the California House of Representatives from 1986 to 1996.
Trice Harvey was a 26-gallon donor with Houchin Community Blood Bank.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement on his death:
"Trice Harvey epitomized the best in a public servant, someone whose great enthusiasm and work ethic to represent the people of Kern County was only matched by how friendly and welcoming he was to all. Judy and I send our deepest condolences to Dinah, Nick, and all of Trice's family."