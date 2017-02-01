Former California Assemblyman Trice Harvey dies at age 80

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Former California Assemblyman Trice Harvey passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

Harvey got a concussion from a fall over the weekend and didn't recover.

He served in the California House of Representatives from 1986 to 1996.

Trice Harvey was a 26-gallon donor with Houchin Community Blood Bank.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement on his death:

"Trice Harvey epitomized the best in a public servant, someone whose great enthusiasm and work ethic to represent the people of Kern County was only matched by how friendly and welcoming he was to all.  Judy and I send our deepest condolences to Dinah, Nick, and all of Trice's family."

 

