Former Mayor Harvey Hall to fund Downtown Street Ambassador Program for 2017

Zuriel Loving
6:58 AM, Feb 15, 2017

File: Mayor Hall in 2012

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Former Mayor Harvey Hall will be funding the Street Ambassador Program through his foundation for the entire year.
 
During his 16-year tenure, Hall placed emphasis on city beautification and litter clean-up through the programs he organized such as the Mayor's Freeway Clean-up, and the Great American Clean-up. Serving as the benefactor for the Downtown Street Ambassador Program will enable Hall to continue his quest for a litter-free community.
 
The Downtown Street Ambassador project supports the revitalization of Downtown Bakersfield by creating an environment that is clean, safe, economically thriving and welcoming, in addition to revitalization of at-risk persons.
 
The Street Ambassador Team's duties are the following:
  • Empty the decorative trash receptacles in the arts district
  • Trash pick-up on streets and alley
  • Weed abatement and street outreach
The team that will be supporting this project is the DBA, DBDC, KBB, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Garden Pathways and the Mission at Kern County.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News