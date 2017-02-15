Former Mayor Harvey Hall to fund Downtown Street Ambassador Program for 2017

Former Mayor Harvey Hall will be funding the Street Ambassador Program through his foundation for the entire year.

During his 16-year tenure, Hall placed emphasis on city beautification and litter clean-up through the programs he organized such as the Mayor's Freeway Clean-up, and the Great American Clean-up. Serving as the benefactor for the Downtown Street Ambassador Program will enable Hall to continue his quest for a litter-free community.

The Downtown Street Ambassador project supports the revitalization of Downtown Bakersfield by creating an environment that is clean, safe, economically thriving and welcoming, in addition to revitalization of at-risk persons.

The Street Ambassador Team's duties are the following:

Empty the decorative trash receptacles in the arts district

Trash pick-up on streets and alley

Weed abatement and street outreach

The team that will be supporting this project is the DBA, DBDC, KBB, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Garden Pathways and the Mission at Kern County.

