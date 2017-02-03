Former Taft High School student posts on Facebook, 'like if I should shoot up school'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Taft Midway Driller, Taft police and Kern High School District (KHSD) police, they have decided a post about a school shooting made by a former student is not a serious threat.

A 17-year-old male former TUHS student posted "like if I should shoot up the school" on Facebook briefly on Friday, February 3, 2017.

Taft police then contacted KHSD police, who in turn contacted the boy and determined the post was not a credible threat. The post has since been removed.

The name of the student was not released, and he has not attended TUHS since the 2015-2016 school year.