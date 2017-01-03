Four 18-year-olds arrested in connection with Porterville murder

Four teenagers are in custody in connection with a murder in Porterville in Tulare County.

According to the Porterville Police Department, officers showed up to an undisclosed location around 11:15 Sunday night after reports of a man who suffered gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital and later died.

Following up on evidence, police ended up on East Henderson Avenue where they arrested four 18-year-olds. Taken into custody were Gustavo Diaz, Tony Gentry and Jamie Zavala. A fourth person, Jose Cardenas, was located at another location.

The four were taken into custody and now face charges connected to the shooting death.