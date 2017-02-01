Four women arrested in Delano during 'Operation Reclaim and Rebuild'

DELANO, Calif. - According to the Delano Police Department, detectives, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the FBI's Innocence Lost Task Force (FBI-ILTF), rescued and recovered commercially sexually exploited victims in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four people in Delano and hundreds of others across the state.

A female masseuse at 1319 Main Street propositioned an undercover detective in exchange for money and was arrested. The three other arrests were made by contacting escorts who posted online within several different websites, where they offered sexual services for money.

The arrested women are:

57-year-old Lijun Wang of Delano

35-year-old Jeanette Cardenas of Bakersfield

22-year-old Jasmine Jenkins-Gray of Sacramento

21-year-old Ulyssa Harris of Fresno

The four arrested females were offered support and victim services if they were sexual slavery victims. However, all four declined victim services and reported they were working independently. They have all been charged with prostitution.

Anyone with information on crimes related to human trafficking, pimping and pandering are asked to contact the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3369.