BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield's Fox Theater is facing scrutiny after Bakersfield-based Icon Concerts says officials there went missing with more than $150,000 in ticket sales revenue.
23ABC is talking soon with an attorney representing Bender Entertainment, who manages the facility, for their comments on the allegations. We'll update this story when we hear from them.
READ THE PRESS RELEASE FROM ICON CONCERTS:
(Bakersfield, CA - July 18th) - Icon Concerts, a Bakersfield basedentertainment firm, is investigating potential legal action involving the Fox Theaterregarding approximately $154,000.00 in missing ticket sales revenue from recent eventswith comedians Jeff Dunham and Kevin Smith. Jeff Dunham is currently on his worldtour, Perfectly Unbalanced, and performed May 11th and 12th in two sold-out shows atthe Bakersfield Fox Theater. Icon Concerts became aware one day before the first showthat Fox Theater’s facility management, Bender Entertainment, and its owner/operatorsBob and Debbie Bender had gone “missing-in-action” along with the approximately$154,000 from ticket sales and could not be located to discuss the matter. Fox Theaterboard members reportedly knew in advance that something was suspicious andwithheld the information from Icon Concerts and the talent. At the close of the events,Neither Bender Entertainment nor the Fox Theater were able to settle or pay IconConcerts the revenue for the events.Not to disappoint fans, Icon Concerts chose in good faith to still put on the showsand pay the expenses itself. “The situation is really unfortunate but in good consciouswe couldn’t let the fans down and cancel the sold-out shows”, said Doug Castro of IconConcerts. As Fox board members reportedly noted to Icon, “At this point there simply isno money to refund the tickets” if Icon elected to cancel the shows.Icon Concerts is a leading promoter and marketing firm for arts andentertainment concerts, producing popular events in Bakersfield and worldwide withacts such as Kevin Hart, Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller, Anderson Cooper and AndyCohen, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Aziz Ansari, Trace Adkins, and more; having held inexcess of 30 such shows at the Fox theater in Bakersfield over the past 5 years.
