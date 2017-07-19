BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield's Fox Theater is facing scrutiny after Bakersfield-based Icon Concerts says officials there went missing with more than $150,000 in ticket sales revenue.

23ABC is talking soon with an attorney representing Bender Entertainment, who manages the facility, for their comments on the allegations. We'll update this story when we hear from them.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE FROM ICON CONCERTS:

(Bakersfield, CA - July 18th) - Icon Concerts, a Bakersfield based

entertainment firm, is investigating potential legal action involving the Fox Theater

regarding approximately $154,000.00 in missing ticket sales revenue from recent events

with comedians Jeff Dunham and Kevin Smith. Jeff Dunham is currently on his world

tour, Perfectly Unbalanced, and performed May 11th and 12th in two sold-out shows at

the Bakersfield Fox Theater. Icon Concerts became aware one day before the first show

that Fox Theater’s facility management, Bender Entertainment, and its owner/operators

Bob and Debbie Bender had gone “missing-in-action” along with the approximately

$154,000 from ticket sales and could not be located to discuss the matter. Fox Theater

board members reportedly knew in advance that something was suspicious and

withheld the information from Icon Concerts and the talent. At the close of the events,

Neither Bender Entertainment nor the Fox Theater were able to settle or pay Icon

Concerts the revenue for the events.

Not to disappoint fans, Icon Concerts chose in good faith to still put on the shows

and pay the expenses itself. “The situation is really unfortunate but in good conscious

we couldn’t let the fans down and cancel the sold-out shows”, said Doug Castro of Icon

Concerts. As Fox board members reportedly noted to Icon, “At this point there simply is

no money to refund the tickets” if Icon elected to cancel the shows.

Icon Concerts is a leading promoter and marketing firm for arts and

entertainment concerts, producing popular events in Bakersfield and worldwide with

acts such as Kevin Hart, Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller, Anderson Cooper and Andy

Cohen, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Aziz Ansari, Trace Adkins, and more; having held in

excess of 30 such shows at the Fox theater in Bakersfield over the past 5 years.