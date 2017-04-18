Frazier Park rape case goes to trial

Rain
HI: 71°
LO: 54°
Hotel employee allegedly gave attacker key to room.
FRAZIER PARK -- The trial against a hotel chain, accused of neglect following a sexual assault, is set to begin today.
Three years ago, a woman was sexually assaulted at a Holiday Inn Express in Frazier Park.
The suspect, Jonathan Padilla, was allegedly given a key to the victim’s room by a hotel employee without his identity being verified.
Surveillance shows Padilla going into the room and eventually leaving.
The victim says Padilla sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.
Padilla was convicted of sexual assault and served three years behind bars.
The lawsuit filed against the Holiday Inn accuses the hotel of negligence.
RELATED
Sexual assault victim sues local hotel, victim claims hotel gave stranger her room key
FRAZIER PARK -- The trial against a hotel chain, accused of neglect following a sexual assault, is set to begin today.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man and his two sons who were last seen Monday morning.
UPDATE (5:23 a.m.): The CHP says the victim in Monday night's deadly hit and run was 57 years old. His identity has not been released.
As the search for 60-year-old Larry Holguin continued Monday, officials with the Kern County Search and Rescue and Park Rangers suggest the…