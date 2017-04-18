Frazier Park rape case goes to trial

Hotel employee allegedly gave attacker key to room

Rasna Suri
8:09 AM, Apr 18, 2017
FRAZIER PARK -- The trial against a hotel chain, accused of neglect following a sexual assault, is set to begin today.

 

Three years ago, a woman was sexually assaulted at a Holiday Inn Express in Frazier Park.

 

The suspect, Jonathan Padilla, was allegedly given a key to the victim’s room by a hotel employee without his identity being verified.

 

Surveillance shows Padilla going into the room and eventually leaving.

 

The victim says Padilla sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

 

Padilla was convicted of sexual assault and served three years behind bars.

 

The lawsuit filed against the Holiday Inn accuses the hotel of negligence.

 

Local News