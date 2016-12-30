Free and discounted rides available for New Year's Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Heading out to celebrate New Year's Eve? Ensure a safe return home, and avoid jail time and exorbitant fees, by planning ahead for a sober ride.

While ride services such as Lyft and Uber are always available, local companies are providing special service on New Year's Eve into New Year's day.

Bakersfield's Designated Driver will drive you home in your vehicle On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. They can be reached at (661) 431-3854.

Another option, Tipsy Tow, will only be available from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

May Firm, a personal injury law practice, is offering a free, one-way ride from December 31 to January 1 in multiple California counties. The company has a form to fill out on their website to claim the reimbursement for the sober ride. The maximum amount to reimburse is $30.

The Advance Beverage Company is sponsoring a free designated driver system to celebrate the holiday. From 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve, there will be marked cars providing a ride to a location in Bakersfield. Similar to a cab, call (661) 431-3854 to order a ride to your location.

With multiple options, there is no reason to drive impaired. Make sure you and your loved ones get home safely!