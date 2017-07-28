Free backpack giveaway to be held today

5:39 AM, Jul 28, 2017
More than 600 kids will be ready for school thanks to the Bakersfield east Rotary Club. (Credit: 23ABC Photog, Evan H.)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC is partnering with the Kern County Department of Child Support Services for a free backpack giveaway. 

The event is happening today at the Boron Library on Mule Team Rd. between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The backpacks will be given out while supplies last. 

This is the last backpack giveaway in the Kern County "Ready-To-Go-Back-2-School" series. 

And next weekend on August 5, Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 500 backpacks to students in Kindergarten through High School. 

The event will be held at Patriots Park from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 

