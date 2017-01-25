January 25, 2017 - If you are lovin' it, check out this video that McDonald's posted on Twitter. They are giving away 10,000 bottles of their special Big Mac sauce in honor of their new Big Macs. These additional sandwiches are different sizes of the original favorite, called The Mac Junior and The Grand Mac. This is also an ad for other new menu items that have not even been announced yet. Keep track of McDonald's on Twitter tomorrow to find out how you can snag one of the free bottles of sauce!

