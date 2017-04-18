Free tacos for locals filing returns at the last minute

BAKERSFIELD – If you waited until the last minute to file your taxes, you might be in for a reward. You can get free tacos.

Today, the United Way of Kern County is helping people file their tax returns at their office on Stockdale Highway.



The service is free and the first 200 people who show up to the office today will get a free taco as well.

The office will be open until 8 p.m. tonight.