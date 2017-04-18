Free tacos for locals filing returns at the last minute

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 54°
If you waited until the last minute to file your taxes, you might actually be in for a reward. You can get free tacos.
Source: jeffreyww on Flickr.
BAKERSFIELD – If you waited until the last minute to file your taxes, you might be in for a reward. You can get free tacos.
Today, the United Way of Kern County is helping people file their tax returns at their office on Stockdale Highway.
The service is free and the first 200 people who show up to the office today will get a free taco as well.
The office will be open until 8 p.m. tonight.
The state of California is giving out disabled parking permits to people who may not need it. That’s the word today from the…
Jasmine Betancourt's son is 10 years old and attends Sandrini Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield.
A bill to reform bail in California, introduced by Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), will be heard before the California State Assembly's…
The Kern High School District said they plan to install cameras on all campuses in hopes of preventing vandalism and thefts.