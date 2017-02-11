Free Valentine's Day balloon bouquet to first 80 people

BAKERSFIELD - Sparks - and not just the romantic kind - can fly on February 14 if metallic balloons come in contact with power lines.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Log Cabin Florist will host a balloon giveaway on Valentine's Day to raise awareness about metallic balloons and enhance safety.

Last year, metallic balloons drifting into PG&E power lines caused more than 20 outages in Kern County, impacting electric service to more than 1,130 local homes and businesses.

These outages can also interrupt electric service to important facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights.

Helium-filled latex balloons are a safer alternative to the metallized nylon of Mylar balloons that can conduct electricity.

If you do purchase metallic balloons, make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.

Keep metallic balloons indoors. Never permit metallic balloons to be released outside. Do not bundle metallic balloons together.

PG&E and Log Cabin Florist will give away complimentary balloon bouquets to the first 80 customers at the florist shop on February 14, beginning at 7 a.m.

You must pick up the free bouquets from the location. Delivery is not available.