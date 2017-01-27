Full of snow, Alta Sierra to be open this weekend

Light fog
HI: 56°
LO: 38°
HI: 57°
LO: 34°
The Alta Sierra Ski Resort posted these pictures on Facebook and Twitter showing current conditions. The ski resort is set to be open Saturday and Sunday.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.
Alta Sierra posted on social media saying the resort would be open Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday are almost here! Come & enjoy these slopes this weekend. Should be Sunny! Bring sunscreen. Ticket office opens at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/X1jQQifXri— Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 27, 2017
Saturday and Sunday are almost here! Come & enjoy these slopes this weekend. Should be Sunny! Bring sunscreen. Ticket office opens at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/X1jQQifXri
Recent storms have helped the ski resort so far this winter, bringing in fresh powder.
Alta Sierra does recommend visitors carry snow chains for their cars.
For more on prices for Alta Sierra visit the resort's website.
Bakersfield Fire crews are battling a blaze in Central Bakersfield on Friday morning.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.
UPDATE: 8:16am: Piute Mountain School in the Caliente Union School District will be closed today due to flooding.
A sanctuary city is a city that has certain policies in place to shelter undocumented immigrants.