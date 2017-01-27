Full of snow, Alta Sierra to be open this weekend

With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.

Alta Sierra posted on social media saying the resort would be open Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday are almost here! Come & enjoy these slopes this weekend. Should be Sunny! Bring sunscreen. Ticket office opens at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/X1jQQifXri — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 27, 2017

Recent storms have helped the ski resort so far this winter, bringing in fresh powder.

Alta Sierra does recommend visitors carry snow chains for their cars.

For more on prices for Alta Sierra visit the resort's website.