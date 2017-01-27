Full of snow, Alta Sierra to be open this weekend

5:57 AM, Jan 27, 2017
3 hours ago

The Alta Sierra Ski Resort posted these pictures on Facebook and Twitter showing current conditions. The ski resort is set to be open Saturday and Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend. 

Alta Sierra posted on social media saying the resort would be open Saturday and Sunday. 

Recent storms have helped the ski resort so far this winter, bringing in fresh powder. 

Alta Sierra does recommend visitors carry snow chains for their cars. 

For more on prices for Alta Sierra visit the resort's website. 

