Funeral held Wednesday for former Assemblyman Trice Harvey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family and friends of Trice Harvey said their final goodbyes to the former State Assemblyman and Kern County Supervisor Thursday.

The funeral and mass were held at noon at Saint Francis Church, following Wednesday evening’s services.

Harvey died at the age of 80 due to complications from a fall.

Born in Arkansas, Harvey served on the County Board of Supervisors from 1977 to 1987 and then served in the State Assembly until 1996.